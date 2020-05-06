Potentially armed suspect detained near ‘Lucky Me’ store; taken to hospital

At about 7:30 P.M. Wednesday night at the Lucky Me store near 29 road and Patterson, police said they responded to reports of a potentially armed suspect walking towards the store.

When they approached the man, he allegedly fled. Police said there was an altercation and the suspect was injured.

An employee of the store who saw it all go down said, before he knew it, the area was swarmed with law enforcement.

“Three originally showed up at first. One of the two came in and the next thing you know, the one two, three, and then they just been showing up here more ever since,” said Cassidy Cannon. “I heard like six shots. I’m assuming like rubber bullets or something like that but it's been, yeah, eventful.”

We're told the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There has been no word on any charges.