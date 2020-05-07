Fruita Community Center to reopen May 11

Nearly two months after closing their doors, the Fruita Community center is reopening with guidelines that follow Mesa County’s safer at home order.

The Fruita Community center will be re-opening its doors on May 11.

It’s one of two community centers approved to be reopened in Colorado so far, officials say.

Folks can only enter the Fruita Community Center if they have reserved a workout spot online, each person allowed up to two hours inside on a first come, first serve basis.

They have spaced out machines and every person will be given disinfectant spray to clean equipment after use.

"When you come to the facility, we'll have an attendant out front, outside of the facility, making sure that you have a spot reserved, asking questions, you know, have you had any cough, fever, shortness of breath,” says Fruita Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum.

Exercise classes, pools, and basketball courts will remain closed for now.