Motorcycle safety awareness month

It is Motorcycle awareness month and this is the time when many motorists hit the roads.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says motorcyclist deaths are up 24% compared to last year and as of yesterday 26 motorcyclists’ fatalities in Colorado.

In 2019, 103 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads.

CDOT is reminding drivers to use extra caution and follow these tips to avoid any incidents involving a motorcycle.

- Drivers should allow extra space when following a motorcycle.

- Motorcycles can be hard to see at time, use extra caution when turning at an intersection

- Check your mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes and never drive distracted or impaired.

For more information visit their website WWW.codot.gov

