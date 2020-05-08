Grand Junction nurse joins the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic in New York

It's a decision one Grand Junction nurse says was more of a calling.

"So i prayed about it, and every single time that I had something come up, it was New York,” Registered Nurse Hillary Hoover said.

Hillary Hoover is helping with the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, where the number of positive cases exceed over 300,000. She's a former nurse at St. Mary's Medical Center.

"At the hospital I work at, what made it really real for me is that there has been employees there that have gotten coronavirus, and have passed away from it,” Hoover said.

Describing the scene at the Bronx hospital she works at as "gruesome."

A shortage of PPE leading her and other medical workers to use the same gear for an entire shift of working with COVID patients.

"The virus does not discriminate, it doesn't care that i'm a nurse, it doesn't care necessarily about age,” Hoover said.

Lifeless bodies in freezer trucks right outside her place of work, a result of a lack of space in local morgues she says.

"We can't even give people a proper burial."

In her two weeks there, only coming across one person who had a chance of being discharged, a little glimpse of hope that she says she'll take.

"You can't see the smile through the mask, but you can see the smile in the eyes," Hoover said.