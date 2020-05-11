Montrose N95 Decontamination System operational

The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination system, is now set up at the Montrose County Fairgrounds.

It cleans and disinfects N95 respirators to get rid of COVID-19.

The system can decontaminate thousands of used N-95 masks per day,

and a single mask can go through the whole system up to 20 times before it needs to be replaced. It uses vapor of hydrogen-peroxide to get the job done, and officials say they plan on taking in masks from outside of Colorado too.

"We have another location in Denver, at the Adams County Fairgrounds, so if it’s closer for them to ship there, they can do that, and we can take masks here on the western slope, and also the adjacent states where we might be closer than other locations," said Decontamination Site Leader, Laura Aume.

This comes with no cost to healthcare staff or local governments, it's all paid for with federal and state money.