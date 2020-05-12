Money stolen from local coffee shop during trying times

A local non-profit shop is expressing the importance of supporting small business during this time, especially after money was recently stolen from their shop.

Surveillance video caught someone stealing money from a donation box at “Four Winds” coffee shop, money they say is especially needed because of COVID 19.

The money was stolen from their donation box with money that goes to help college students.

Although not a large portion of money, they say everything counts, now more than ever.

"Absolutely was disappointing when we know that money goes to people who work hard,to feel out applications, to get those scholarships, come out and do volunteer hours,” says Lead Barista Joy Schmitt.

Police have not been able to identify the suspect.

