Dog Waste is becoming a problem on school grounds

While school campuses remain void of students there are some problems arising at schools. Dog waste.

District 51 recently posted on their Facebook page that at some schools excessive dog waste is being found. They remind people if you're going to walk your dog, go prepared with a bag to clean up after the dog. They say the problem is creating more work for grounds crews that they should not be responsible for.

"We don't have the manpower to go through and pick up all of the dog waste that is being left behind and it is a health hazard for children that use the playgrounds as well,” said District 51 grounds foreman Sean Lopez.

The school district says all they are asking is that if you use a campus to get out, just leash your dog and clean up after them.

