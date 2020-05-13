"Support Delta County" campaign

Some businesses have been open for a week, with limited capacity in Delta County, and now there's an effort to get people to shop locally.

The Business Resource Center there has launched a marketing campaign called Support Delta County, and the idea is to educate residents on why its important to shop locally.

Officials have posted videos of several different businesses reopening their doors to spread the word.

Shops in county lines already had the option to apply for up to $5,000 of assistance through a county loan program, but there's still a concern about the restaurant industry.

"It's a hard industry anyway, the restaurant business, and so we've made it a point at the emergency operations center to make sure we are supporting our local restaurants by getting local takeout to help them through this time," said Spokesperson for Delta County, Darnell Place-Wise.

County officials say they'll film videos for businesses in Cedaredge, Crawford, Hotchkiss, and Paonia next week.

