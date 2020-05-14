Shooter's Grill owner Lauren Boebert served with Temporary restraining order after reopening

Earlier this week Shooters Grill in Rifle reopened for dine-in service, which is against the state’s safer-at-home order.

Unlike Mesa County, the Governor has not approved Garfield County for dine-in eating, which means, under the order; they are only supposed to provide curbside pick-up and delivery.

Owner Lauren Boebert who is also and candidate for the Third Congressional District in Colorado told us the rule is unconstitutional.

She opened up last weekend for dine-in service at 30% capacity.

Boebert was initially served with a cease and desist order Tuesday afternoon by law enforcement officials.

According to county officials, Boebert continued to operate Tuesday night, and was open again last night. That is when Boebert was served with a temporary restraining order.

We’re told diners were allowed to finish their meals but no additional customers were allowed back in.

The restraining order does allow Shooters to continue to provide curbside and take out service.

