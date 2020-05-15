Local business streamlines CDL physical exams for truckers

Commercial Truck drivers need medical exams to prove they're healthy enough for the job. First Aid Occupational Health in Grand Junction provides those exams. During the pandemic, they put technology to use, conducting a big portion of the exam from a distance… letting them get back to their work and back to the road.

"We really worked on, while we were slower, making it easier on the truck driver and the employer. We really had small businesses in mind and we really wanted to make it smooth for them so they can so they can go to our online scheduling system, see exactly when they can send an employee in so they're not taking them away from work," says Bryce Christianson, DC, clinic director at First Aid Occupational Health.

First Aid Occupational Health says this is also putting more truck drivers on the road: they need their medical exams in order to get their Commercial Driver's License.

