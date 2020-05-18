Traffic stops for westbound travel in Glenwood Canyon begins May 20

Construction crews for I-70 No Name Tunnel Lighting Replacement are making excellent progress on critical safety and infrastructure improvements. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, westbound motorists can expect intermittent 30-minute traffic stops on I-70 at the

No Name Tunnel. The traffic stops will take place on May 20 and 21. Crews will not be working May 22 through May 25, for Memorial Day weekend. Traffic stops will resume on Tuesday, May 26 and will continue through the end of June 2020. CDOT and contract partner

Casper Electric will be removing the deteriorating slotted drain and installing the new slotted drain for stormwater management.

Motorists must plan for a slower overall travel time through Glenwood Canyon, due to critical updates being made by crews with the I-70 Glenwood Canyon Surface Improvements Project.

Routes and schedules for both projects are subject to change. Motorists are encouraged to sign up for traffic and trail impact updates by contacting public information via email, GlenwoodCanyon2020@gmail.com, or phone, 970-618-5379.

I-70

No Name Tunnel Lighting Replacement Project

As part of CDOT’s Whole System - Whole Safety initiative, this construction season crews are working on the westbound tunnel removing and replacing antiquated lighting controls and fixtures with new LED fixtures with a remote controllable lighting system. The new lighting system will be tied into the Hanging Lake Tunnel Operations Center so that lighting can be monitored and controlled by personnel in the Hanging Lake Tunnel. The updated lighting will use less power while allowing more light for the traveling public to have better visibility during the day and night.

The multi-year project began April 2020 and has an anticipated completion date of January 2022.