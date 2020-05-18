CHS seniors hold drive-by parade for original graduation date

Central High School Students were supposed to graduate on May 18, but because of COVID-19, those plans are still up in the air. It’s why students decided to celebrate in their own way with a drive-by parade.

They took to North Avenue and Patterson in their cap and gowns, honking their horns, with some cars that read "let us walk."

On May 19, students at Fruita Monument High School will be holding a peaceful protest in hopes of having a traditional graduation in the future.

“Yeah I was disappointed that I didn’t get to have a nice graduation, and a classic graduation, but honestly I think this is better,” said one Central High School Student.