Small business speaks out after pandemic closure

By now, it’s no secret this pandemic has hit businesses owners hard, but they all face a tough decision; either tough it out, or close up for good.

Frieda's boutique on North Avenue decided to close up shop back in March when the pandemic started to get serious.

They sell things like furniture, jewelry, and home decor.

Although it’s not a huge store, they used to see up to 100 customers a week, and when the virus hit, that number went below ten a week.

Managers there say it cost between $3,000 and $4,000 a month just to keep the business operating, and even with some options to get government assistance, it just wasn't worth it anymore.

"So we just closed the doors, and saved on electricity, because the rent, mortgage, utilities and insurance all still had to be paid, and there was just no revenue coming in," said Marketing and Merchanise Manager, Marilyn Trueblood.

The people that helped run it were all volunteers, and they were family or friends of the owner.

The shop also donated unsold inventory to people that were in need.

