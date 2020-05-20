MCPH expands COVID testing while waiting on Phase 2 approval

State officials still have yet to sign off on phase two of the reopening plan for Mesa County. Meanwhile, the county now has more testing capacity, and that includes one site at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

Public health officials said this month they had a goal of testing 1,500 people for the virus, but we’re told the county is way behind on that goal, just because of the amount of patients asking to be tested.

Mesa County Public Health says they submitted their application for phase 2 of the reopening process last week, but the state health department still has to sign off on the plan, which would let businesses operate at 50% capacity instead of 30%.

"We really think it’s important to implement this week, before the next state orders come out. Because we'll probably have to rewrite this, and resubmit it again once that happens," said Jeff Kuhr, with Mesa County Public Health.

Most businesses were included in the phase 2 plan, along with swimming pools and sports leagues, but some things were purposely left out.

"The only thing we are not including in this next round is large events, things that draw people in, festivals, and things like that," Kuhr said.

The health department says they have requested to get an answer from the state on phase 2 by the end of this week.

The Governor’s “Safer At Home” order expires on May 27th.

