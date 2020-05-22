Colorado state park swim areas and beaches remain closed to protect public health

Some Colorado State swim and beach areas at state parks remain closed to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19.

Park managers have the power to close any area that becomes unsafe and overcrowded.

Until further notice these swim areas at state parks are closed to the public:

Boyd Lake State Park

Chatfield State Park

Cherry Creek State Park

Elkhead Reservoir State Park

Highline Lake State Park

James M. Robb - Island Acres

John Martin Reservoir State Park

Lake Pueblo State Park

Lathrop State Park

North Sterling State Park

Ridgway State Park

Stagecoach State Park

Steamboat Lake State Park

Other areas that discourage social distancing and will remain closed include group picnic areas, group camping showers and laundry facilities. Those will remain closed until further notice because of Governor Polis’ safer-at-home-order.