Colorado state park swim areas and beaches remain closed to protect public health

MESA COUNTY,Colo.(KKCO)-- Some Colorado State swim and beach areas at state parks remain closed to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19.
Park managers have the power to close any area that becomes unsafe and overcrowded.
Until further notice these swim areas at state parks are closed to the public:
Boyd Lake State Park
Chatfield State Park
Cherry Creek State Park
Elkhead Reservoir State Park
Highline Lake State Park
James M. Robb - Island Acres
John Martin Reservoir State Park
Lake Pueblo State Park
Lathrop State Park
North Sterling State Park
Ridgway State Park
Stagecoach State Park
Steamboat Lake State Park
Other areas that discourage social distancing and will remain closed include group picnic areas, group camping showers and laundry facilities. Those will remain closed until further notice because of Governor Polis’ safer-at-home-order.