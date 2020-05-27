Smartphone tech helps track firefighters

Fighting fires takes a lot of logistics, and there's smart phone technology that can help with that.

Senator Cory Gardner was in town to watch a simulation on how it works.

At CMU, Senator Gardner met with the Colorado Center for Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting.

They showed him how dispatchers, incident commanders, and firefighters all work together, and currently use radios and physical map to attack fires and rescue people.

However, an app called Team Awareness Kit, uses smartphones to track the firefighters movements, and shows where they are while working any situation, and also allows drone use to track down people in danger.

Senator Gardner says it’s a system he'd like to see used across Colorado.

"It is going to result in a better response, you know, over the past several years we've had some of the nation’s largest fires, and record breaking fires in Colorado...but this is going to help saves lives, save property, and prevent injuries for the men and women fighting these fires,” Gardner said.

This system was originally developed by military special forces years ago, but it’s now being used for fire and police responses.