Boy scout organizes BLM land cleanup

A local boy scout took it upon himself to clean up trash and litter on BLM lands, but this wasn't your average clean up project.

His name is Dane Helgesen, and he was able to clean up about 2 tons of trash with the help of his fellow scouts.

They picked all this up in a three hour span on Saturday over Memorial Day weekend.

He says they gathered things big and small, and there were even some couches and TV's thrown out in the desert.

Dane says he's been doing this kind of thing for years, but he still worries about the impact on animals with all the trash on public lands.

"During the summer time, people look at the desert and think, no one is going to use this land, I'm just going to throw all my trash out here. But it has a big impact on the environment," Helgesen said.

Dane also organized this to work toward an Eagle Scout rank, which he hopes to have soon.

