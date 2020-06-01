Bus company hires drivers despite school year questions

It's still not clear how this upcoming school year will look in the midst of coronavirus, but school bus drivers are still in need.

Student Transportation of America says they usually start hiring around this time of year, and despite the pandemic, they have not had any trouble finding candidates for training classes.

However, what's unclear is what days, if any, students will be physically at school, and what parameters will be in place on the buses themselves.

It's possible students might have to sit every other seat, and more cleaning measures will be put in.

So far, most of the existing bus routes themselves will stay in place.

"We do our transportation requests based on students that need transportation…so with our advancement and our enrollment so far, everything looks pretty standard, so the routes remain in tact," said Area General Manager for STA, Shane Anderson.

STA says because of school district finances, a small number of routes may have to be cut, but those details have yet to be worked out.

