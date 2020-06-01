Effort to recall Mesa County Clerk moves forward

With efforts underway to recall Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, Mesa County Commissioners approved a designated election official, Treasurer Teak Simonton, from Eagle County to oversee the procedure.

It’s something that Peters says is unfair to her.

“She has a long relationship with my former opponent, and my

predecessor. As the sitting treasurer in Eagle County, I don’t know how

she can do that job and this one as well,” Peters said.

Recall organizers cite the incident earlier this year where over 500 uncounted ballots were found in a drop box.

“Depriving 500 voters of their right to vote in elections is one of those issues that cannot be breached,” said Amanda Polson, who was an employee with the clerk’s office before Peters took over.

The amount of employee turnover in the office is another reason for their concern.

Peters says her office can handle any election just fine, and is already working on the June primaries.

Amanda told us they plan on submitting the recall format plan tomorrow, and the county has seven days to respond.

Because of the 60 day window to collect over 12,100 signatures, Peters will still be in office for the June 30th primaries.