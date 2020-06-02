Mesa County Libraries Set to Reopen on June 8th

Mesa County libraries are reopening on June 8th.

Some restrictions will be implemented and library officials say “the library experience will look a little different”.

See-through shields have been installed around service desks and some furniture has been removed.

Children’s areas toys have also been removed from the libraries.

Mesa County libraries have multiple doorways that will have designated entrances and exits.

Customers who are returning books will be asked to use the outside book drops rather than going into the building.

All of these changes are part of their effort to keep the community safe.

All eight locations throughout the county reopen on a limited basis and their hours of operation will be as follows:

Central Library in downtown Grand Junction: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Noon-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday

Clifton and Fruita branches: Noon-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Noon-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

Palisade and Orchard Mesa branches: Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; Noon-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Collbran Branch: Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Noon-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

De Beque Branch: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday

Gateway Branch: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday

Library officials say in-person story time for kids will not be available, however there will be Facebook live story times happen at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on the Mesa County Libraries Facebook page at facebook.com/mesacountylib .

970 West Studio: Reservations open June 8 for studio time in July

