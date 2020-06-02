Volunteers and officials want action after protests

A much quieter Tuesday in Grand Junction after days of protests around the city and the state. But change is still on the minds of many, and that includes some at City Hall.

For local volunteer Matt Hickey, it took some elbow grease and a powerful product to clean off the vandalism on a sign off of Highway 65. Vandals painted “Trump wins, Mesa burns.”

The sign has been cleaned up.

“To me, it doesn’t really matter what it says, someone defaced this, and it’s our community,” Hickey said.

Some staff from Dan’s Towing also showed up too.

“Super encouraging, just knowing others want to help out,” Hickey said.

In downtown Grand Junction, city council members will look at issuing a written statement on the recent protests at their next meeting, coming up June 3rd.

“I hope that what comes out of our council are words of strength and support, for our community that’s hurting, and our community that’s fearful,” said Grand Junction City Council Member, Anna Stout.

She says it’s time to check the city’s pulse.

“The fact that we have community members of color that have chosen to leave this community because it didn’t feel like a welcoming place, that’s a problem,” Stout said.

And she wants to hear from the community.

“I hope better dialogue comes out of this, and I hope we can look past this right now, and focus on what changes we can make as a community,” Stout said.

