D51 anticipates losing millions for school year budget

Lots of questions still surround the upcoming D51 school year, and one of those is the district’s budget.

D51 officials say they are anticipating losing between $10 and $17

million in the budget for this next school year.

The district will get two chunks of funding from the cares act: $3 million

dollars through the U.S. Department of Education, and another $11

million from the state, but that can only be used for coronavirus related expenses through the end of 2020.

“It can’t be used to offset any of the expected budget shortfall, at this time we’re being told it can only be used for new covid related expenses, so things that are not currently budgeted for, and it can’t backfill anything,“ said Assistant Director of Financial Services, Melanie Trujillo

D51 says the legislature in Denver has been delayed recently because of protests there, and the district hopes to have a solid budget in place by June 30th.

