D51 faces vandals amidst possible budget cuts

District 51 says it’s typical to see vandalism over summer break, but this year, there’s been more than usual.

That’s a problem when D51 could face big budget cuts this next school year.

“These kids are coming out late at night, and we are seeing them on the school ground anywhere from midnight to 3 AM,” said Director of Safety and Security, Tim Leon.

Of course, the security clips don’t prove these kids are responsible for vandalism and destruction of property, but there’s been some problems.

Apparently, kids got on top of Pear Park Elementary and broke windows built into the roof.

There’s been other incidents at Chatfield and Rocky Mountain Elementary Schools as well. Tim says, one school took $3500 worth of damage in a three night span.

“At Pear Park we’ve experienced some very expensive skylights that were broken out, several thousand dollars. We’re self-insured, so we are paying those repair costs,” Leon said.

Because of the pandemic, D51 is anticipating losing 10 to 17 million dollars for this coming school year.

They’ll get about $14 million from the cares act, but $11 million of that can only be spent on coronavirus related expenses, which are not budgeted for.

GJPD says they are helping out where they can.

“There was one instance last week where we were able to talk to a group of 10 or 12 people that were at a school when they weren’t supposed to be there,” said Student Resource Officer, Tim Litzau.

And, they’ve bumped up their patrols arounds schools at night.

“A lot of people view it as a public area, and to an extent it is, but especially during non-school time or non-school hours, it belongs to the district, and unless you have business there, it is trespassing.”