Officials ask for $12 million for Dos Rios development

At the Grand Junction City Council meeting June 3rd, there was an item on the agenda for more than $12 million in Special Revenue Bonds for the Dos Rios General Improvement District.

City officials say if granted, that money would go toward infrastructure projects for the 24 acre development area along the riverfront, for things like roads, water pipes, and sewer lines.

Its anticipated the actual cost would be just under $11 million, but project managers are asking for more to be safe.

They’re hopeful once the area is built up and developed, it will pay for itself over time.

“The general improvement district is proposing seven mills of property tax, but that will only pay 8 percent of the debt, the other 92 percent is going to come from sales tax increment that’s generated through the development,” said General Services Director, Jay Valentine.

The bike park in the Dos Rios area was finished at the end of May, but it's still not clear when any other work or construction will start.

