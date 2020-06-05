Protesters join in on city council meeting

At a City Council meeting, members of the black community attended to talk about race relations, experiences, and how to move forward during a time of uncertainty.

Having more tough conversations.

"We don't want something to happen in Grand Junction like it did in Minnesota for us to come together and then start working together, we know what's going on in the world and it's on us to fix it,” says concerned citizen Jay.

Protesters gathering outside city hall as many continue to mourn the death of George Floyd.

Council invited as many people as they can inside to share their experiences of what it's like being black in the grand junction.

"To hear the testament last night of people who have been called things in the street, who've experienced racism in their schools from small kids, and who are scared,” says Grand Junction City Council Member Anna Stout.

Demanding that a committee be formed with city council, police, D51, the black and LGBTQ community and they say it’s much bigger than Grand Junction.

