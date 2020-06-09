9 Colorado shooting ranges granted over $700,000 dollars

COLORADO,Colo.(KKCO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $725,000 dollars to nine shooting ranges across Colorado through the agency’s shooting range and development program (SRDG).
The funds from SRDG will go toward developing new shooting ranges and upgrades to any existing ranges.
We are told each year these projects expand and improve shooting ranges and shooting areas including archery ranges throughout the state.
The Shooting Range Development Grants awarded in 2020 include:
Southeast Region
La Junta Rifle Club
New indoor restroom and storage
$10,500
Sangre Shooting Sports Club
New berms
$23,000
Gold Camp Range, Teller County Shooting Society
New trap and skeet range
$50,500
Pikes Peak Gun Club
Repairs to rifle range, well, and trap machines
$85,200
Bear Creek Regional Park, El Paso County
Archery range updates
$15,000
Northeast Region
Kodak Archery Range, Windsor
Walking archery course, parking
$100,000
Boulder Rifle Club
Construction of new public range
$388,700
Northwest Region
Delta Trap Club
New helice range
$37,100
South Canyon Archery Range, Glenwood Springs
Shade shelter at archery range
$15,000