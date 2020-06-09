9 Colorado shooting ranges granted over $700,000 dollars

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $725,000 dollars to nine shooting ranges across Colorado through the agency’s shooting range and development program (SRDG).

The funds from SRDG will go toward developing new shooting ranges and upgrades to any existing ranges.

We are told each year these projects expand and improve shooting ranges and shooting areas including archery ranges throughout the state.

The Shooting Range Development Grants awarded in 2020 include:

Southeast Region

La Junta Rifle Club

New indoor restroom and storage

$10,500

Sangre Shooting Sports Club

New berms

$23,000

Gold Camp Range, Teller County Shooting Society

New trap and skeet range

$50,500

Pikes Peak Gun Club

Repairs to rifle range, well, and trap machines

$85,200

Bear Creek Regional Park, El Paso County

Archery range updates

$15,000

Northeast Region

Kodak Archery Range, Windsor

Walking archery course, parking

$100,000

Boulder Rifle Club

Construction of new public range

$388,700

Northwest Region

Delta Trap Club

New helice range

$37,100

South Canyon Archery Range, Glenwood Springs

Shade shelter at archery range

$15,000

