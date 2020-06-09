D51 Safe2Tell numbers down in April

Students may not have been in classrooms for the second half of this last semester, but District 51 still saw some Safe2Tell tips come in.

D51 says in April of 2019, there were 94 tips that were sent in. This last April, there were only 27.

However, the district says a lot of those were serious, and a good number of them were about self-harm, or thoughts of suicide.

D51 also says most of the tips were students writing about friends they were worried about.

“You know, I think Safe 2 Tell became really important because you didn’t have those other people you could go to face to face, and this gave them a way to anonymously report friends they were worried about…and even when they were worried about themselves, they could call out for help using it,” said Coordinator of Mental Health and Crisis, Jonathan Burke.

Officials say the fact that the students were stuck at home instead of going to school was a major factor.