Montrose Protest aims to "keep momentum going"

Protesters in Montrose gathered for a Black Lives Matter movement for the second time in five days. But protesters say their mission hasn’t changed.

“It’s not just about black lives, it’s about the lives of the citizens and the people that live here in Montrose,” said Co-leader for Black Lives Matter Montrose, Kyrra Cannon.

While the protesters weren’t necessarily angry with Montrose Police, they are hoping to bring change in their community. They see the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as an opportunity.

“Especially in our schools, a lot of young children of color have experienced racial slurs, or different types of things,” Cannon said.

And this last weekend, Kyrra says the Montrose Police were helpful in protecting protesters and keeping things peaceful…but there’s room to improve.

“If the police was more involved in the community and actually knew the people they were communicating with,” Cannon said.

Montrose Police declined to be interviewed,but Chief Blain hall has publicly denounced the death of George Floyd and the actions of Minneapolis Police.

He also said in a statement he supports the peaceful protests.

Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum shares her discussions with the Chief.

“Our police chief and his staff have been in the process of updating our

policies and procedures,” Bynum said.

And before the protests started, city council approved a budget item for

all officers to have body cameras, something they just started using within the last week.

“It’s a great way to make sure that our citizens and our officers are held accountable for their behavior,” Bynum said.

The mayor says she supports those who want to see change.

