Residents could receive two ballots, officials say only return one

GRAND JUNCTION Colo. (KJCT)-- Mesa County residents should only vote and return one Ballot, but if you get more than one in the mail there is a reason.

Like most counties, Mesa County uses a vendor to make and mail the first batch of ballots. But sometimes, if a voter makes changes after a "voter file" is sent out, it can trigger the database to make another ballot. This can happen if a person changes their mailing address or party affiliation.

Of course, unaffiliated voters will also get two ballots, but officials say to only return one.

If you return both, neither will be counted.

 
