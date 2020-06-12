Organization aims to help vets transition into work world

One group is reaching out to Veterans to help them transition into the work world.

Victory Trade Alliance helps transitioning vets find jobs in the trade industry. They say they want to help local vets get set up with mentors and nearby apprenticeship programs that can make their journey into civilian life easier.

“Transition is difficult, reintegration is a challenge. And I would say that the entire world right now, knows how a transition feels, as we've all had to embrace this pandemic,” says Victory Trade Alliance Chaunte Hall.

