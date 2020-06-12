Uptick in local neighborhood crime

Residents in one local neighborhood are speaking up after they say they’ve seen a recent uptick in crime and want to put an end to it.

They say car thefts in their Brookwillow community have gone up and several neighbors catching alleged thieves on camera.

One resident says someone stole a pistol and broke into a home, also saying that she fears that could put the community in danger.

“We should all as families, and people be able to go to sleep at night and think, ‘Oh is there someone outside, is my car locked?’ We should feel safe and sound,” says one resident.

Grand Junction Police say most thefts of this nature are preventable and encourage people to lock their doors, roll windows up, and hide all valuables.