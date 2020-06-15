Girl Scouts launches at-home activities

School is out for Summer, and Girl Scouts of Colorado is launching a new program to help kids stay active.

To continue to social distance, Girl Scouts has made virtual activities for kids. The activities focus on STEM, the outdoors and entrepreneurship.

Some girls are learning how to code and earning badges online. Their videos on youtube will take you through a step-by-step process of each activity.

For more information on the girl scouts at home program, you can visit https://www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org/.

