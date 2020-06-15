MCSD plans for Summer sports workouts

Student athletes in Montrose County School District will get to start training again.

According to the district, summer athletics and activities will start the first phase of return-to-play on June 22. Coaches and trainers were at a training meeting tonight to learn how to screen athletes for symptoms.

However, there are public health guidelines in place...indoor meetings, like weight training for example, can’t be more than 50 people. But the district says that shouldn’t cause any problems.

“With the current public health guidance in Montrose County, our variance allows for up to 50 people indoors, and most of our sports programs won’t get anywhere near that because the limits we have for workout groups is at 12,” said Director of Safety and Security for MCSD, James Pavlich.

We’re told CHSAA gave individual school districts the power to manage summer workouts back on June 1st.

