Poll shows local businesses doing well after reopening

Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce says local businesses are seeing a steady increase in business since reopening.

They did a poll on nearly 200 local businesses to get a sense of how they’re doing throughout the reopening phases.

They focused on how close companies were to normalization. Officials say, over 40 percent said they were at 75 to 100 percent of business operations. And, over 50 percent say they have started to rehire employees that were laid off because of COVID.

“I think there’s still a lot of uncertainty, we don’t know if there’s going to be a second wave, we don’t know how consumers are going to feel about venturing out,” says Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce Diane Schwenke.

Officials with the chamber say the bad news is that over a quarter of local businesses say that their layoffs are permanent.

