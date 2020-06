The Small Senior Dog Area at Canyon View Park is closing its gates to make some changes, they’ll be adding Dog Tuff Turf Grass to keep wear and tear low as dogs come in and out.

Park Officials say they have leftover money from a dog park project they're working on at Las Colonias, and wanted to put the extra dollars towards something the community uses.

The Small Senior Dog area will be closed from June 22, 2020 to July 1, 2021.