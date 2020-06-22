City of Grand Junction eyes "Redlands 360" development

Grand Junction City officials are eyeing another big residential land development.

It’s called Redlands 360, and it would cover more than 600 acres northwest of Redlands Mesa Golf course, and northeast of Wingate elementary.

It would add over 1600 new homes.

A recent fiscal impact study of the area showed a $1.3 million dollar cost to the city annually.

One neighbor in that area says he’s not surprised the proposed development is so big.

“We already look at a lot of houses, you can see the Redlands Mesa development, and it’s really built out quite a bit, and so more houses on the next ridge really won’t make a big difference to us, I don’t think,” said neighbor, Craig Nelson.

The development is just an idea for now, but could become serious if it clears the city planning and public hearing process.

