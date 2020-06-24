Brush fire burning along Colorado River near Safeway shopping center

A large brush fire is burning along the south side of the Colorado River just north west of Power Road and Broadway, in the HWY 340 area.

GJFD says it broke out just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

No structures are currently threatened. No injuries have been reported.

Smoke is highly visible from the downtown Grand Junction area.

GJFD says no evacuation orders are currently in place.

Westbound lanes of West Avenue are shut down.

No word on how the blaze began or containment, but we’re told it’s burning in a remote area.

