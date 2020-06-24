Man says vandals burned his American flags

A Grand Junction home owner says a neighbor told him his property had been vandalized, but upon investigation, he found burned American flags, as well as other damages.

And even though he’s not out much money, Robert Jones says it’s the principal of what happened.

“All the people that died overseas and everything, it’s sad…it really is.”

But Robert says the vandals didn’t stop after they burned those flags.

“They tore the stickers off my truck and my car, and took the flags and threw them on the ground.”

Sure enough, what’s left is just part of a sticker supporting President Trump…and on the other car, they are gone completely.

Robert says politics aside, people should respect different opinions.

“Everyone should have a choice, I respect the guy that don’t like Donald Trump, and I think one should still respect the guy that does like Donald Trump.”

Grand Junction Police say they are aware of the incident, and have no suspect information, and there were no surveillance cameras on the property.

“I don’t know why they’d take it out on the Flag; I could see a Trump sticker, but not the flag.”

Police say if a suspect is caught they could face criminal mischief and theft charges.