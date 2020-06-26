High fire danger forces restrictions

Fire danger is so high right now that officials are putting restrictions in place to try and keep people safe. This comes just before the fourth of July holiday, a day that many people plan to get outside.

Last year’s Riverview fire on fourth of July is exactly what county officials don't want to see happen this year.

They say fire danger is so high right now that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are being put into place, the restrictions banning personal use of fireworks, campfires outside of designated areas, and agricultural burning without a Sheriff's issued permit.

"Anything from somebody burning their field off, or burning trash, to discarded smoking materials, to a trailer with chains on the ground causing sparks,” Deputy Chief Chris Angermuller says.

Grand Junction Fire says this year they've responded to 89 wildfires, that's 27 more fires than they saw all of 2019.