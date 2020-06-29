Officials discuss fire restrictions in Montrose County

Montrose County currently not under any fire restrictions despite windy weather around the Western Slope.

Officials there had a meeting this morning about restrictions, but decided not to put any in.

For fireworks as of June 29th, they will be allowed in Montrose County, but the BLM and Forrest Service do have restrictions in place.

As usual, any fireworks that leave the ground are not allowed. But with fire restrictions, we’re told it’s a day to day decision.

“The Forrest Service and BLM, we are following their lead. They have mixed emotions right now, they do have some restrictions up in some areas..but right here in Montrose area we have decided not to do it,” said Undersheriff George Jackson.

Another meeting will be held Wednesday to decide if fire restrictions need to be put in.