Davis wins Primary for GOP District 1 nomination

Cody Davis will be the Republican Nomination for the District 1 Mesa County Commissioner seat this Fall.

He's a small business owner in Grand Junction, and he's a fifth generation Grand Valley native.

Davis says as commissioner, he's going to focus on efficiencies in the county budget, and keep taxes as low as possible.

He also says he wants to make the county a successful place for business owners, and wants to keep government small so the economy can grow, in the wake of covid-19.

When we talked with him when he announced his campaign, he mentioned he would prioritize expanding the jail, and would support the oil and gas industry.

Here's what both District 1 Republican candidates told us:

"I’m humbled by the support because Senator Scott has been in it for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for Senator Scott, so with this win it’s humbling," Davis said.

"Let’s keep pushing and doing the right things, but for those who supported me, thank you very much," Scott said.

Senator Scott's current term ends in January of 2023 with the Colorado Senate.

Both Cody Davis and Democratic candidate Kathryn Bedell will be on the ballot for District 1 in November.

They'll campaign to get the current seat of Commissioner John Justman.

