Suspicious death investigation in Montrose

A very active scene on Sara E Lane in Montrose after officials removed a body from a house Wednesday afternoon.

Montrose Police are investigating the situation as a suspicious death.

SWAT teams from Montrose PD and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area earlier that morning.

“The SWAT team was here, the Montrose swat, and they called out for the person to come out multiple times, eventually they sent in a bunch of people..like 8 or so, maybe more,” said neighbor Michael McDonald.

Michael told us his 5 year old was in the house while all this was happening.

“We put him in the middle of the house, told him to stay on the couch.”

But his next door neighbors never seemed to make much noise.

“I’ve heard that it was a son and his father that lived at that house.”

We weren’t able to confirm if that’s true. Montrose PD declined an interview, but did give us some information: The department is doing a suspicious death investigation at the house.

When we were there Wednesday, a body was taken out of the home, and the Montrose County Coroner did show up.

No victim info has been released.

“It was pretty wild, especially when they told us to stay inside, they wouldn’t even let us go in the backyard,” McDonald said.

Several first responders in hazmat suits also went into the home.

“They had a couple drone units monitoring the whole time I’m pretty sure.”

Police tell us there was never a threat to public safety.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has now joined the effort, but no victim information is available yet.