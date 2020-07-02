Fourth of July DUI Enforcement Period Starts Today

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) DUI campaign begins today and will go through July 6th.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies will be participating in the campaign by protecting the roads and being on the lookout for impaired driving this holiday weekend.

This year the campaign is called “Take Some Time”; this campaign encourages the use of smartphone breathalyzers as a way to prevent impaired driving.

In 2020 so far CDOT reported 215 fatalities on Colorado roads, 66 fatalities, have involved an impaired driver. During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, 311 DUI arrests were made

This year CDOT is also expect an increase in traffic on the Colorado highways.

Summer tourism is also hitting its peak the next few weeks so they are reminding everyone to practice social distancing and wear masks at their destinations and stop along the way.

All CDOT construction and maintenance projects will be suspended beginning today to help minimize traffic impacts. The only exception is for emergency operations.

For more information go to WWW.cotrip.org

