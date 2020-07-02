First wave of busy holiday travel begins

More congestion will hit the roads as people head out for their holiday travel plans. Now CDOT is reminding people to keep their eyes on the road.

CDOT predicts that even in the midst of a pandemic, over 30,000 cars will pass through Eisenhower tunnel, Thursday alone.

They are encouraging people to plan ahead of time, follow speed limits and not to drink and drive. Officials say that out of over 200 deaths that happened on Colorado roads this year, over 30 percent included an impaired driver.

If you’re driving through Glenwood Canyon this weekend, officials say plan on extra travel time since there will only be one lane open in each direction.