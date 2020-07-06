Violin Vigil held for Elijah McClain and Jayne Thompson

Local organizers with the group RAW, which stands for Right and Wrong, put together an event to remember Elijah McClain, a 23 year old black man who died last summer after he was stopped by Aurora Police, on the Front Range.

As the musicians played violins to honor Elijah McClain, Carlee Allen, a member of local group RAW, read some of his last words.

“I’m an introvert, I’m just different…I was just going home I have no gun.”

She never met Elijah herself, but she feels like she knew him personally.

“I just, it’s my brothers, I see them in him you know, because they are weird,” Allen said.

For her, Elijah’s death in 2019 is a situation that hits close to home. He was stopped by Aurora Police in August of 2019, and went unconscious.

He was given a sedative, and died several days later.

“My brothers could be mistaken for suspicious I guess because they are weird, but they don’t deserve to die,” Allen said.

Some at this event also came to remember Jayne Thompson, a transgender woman who was shot by a Colorado State Patrol Trooper in Orchard Mesa back in May.

At the time, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office told us Thompson acted aggressively, and displayed a 10 inch knife when a Trooper responded.

The original info released said the victim was a male.

“It just hurts my heart that she was mis-gendered, and that’s what people remembered her as until now,” Allen said.

Some at the rally walked across the street to the DMV off Spruce Street where Governor Polis was signing bills.

“We would just love to be acknowledged by governor polis and love to have a working relationship with him moving forward,” said RAW member, Antonio Clark. “We wanted to let him know that the murder of

Elijah it hit us hard here too, it’s not just an Aurora thing,” said RAW member, Antonio Clark.

Antonio says he grew up on the Front Range, and has his opinions about Aurora Police, but appreciates GJPD.

“GJPD has been great, they have not been aggressive towards us,” Clark said.

But this group wants Elijah’s memory to be remembered, and heard.

“I just really want to do him justice, because he deserves it,” Allen said.

