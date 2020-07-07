Feds approve exports from Jordan Cove facility

On Monday, the Trump Administration authorized exports from the proposed Jordan Cove oil and gas terminal in Coos Bay Oregon, moving the project forward.

Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese has supported the project for years.

“Approval to export liquefied natural gas out of the Coos Bay Jordan

Cove facility is a really exciting time for our community. It’ll help stabilize our economy with all the contracts that will be coming in for over 20 years,” Pugliese said.

She says this is a chance for Western Colorado oil and gas groups to bring economic stability, by signing contracts with Asian companies for international exports.

“We have enough gas in the Piceance Basin to power the whole state of California for 50 years,” Pugliese said.

But it’s a small step in the whole process.

“This project will not happen tomorrow, the facility still needs to be built

in Coos Bay,” Pugliese said.

After the order was signed, the project owners, Canadian company Pembina Pipeline Corporation, has the authority to export over one billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas per day.

But the project still needs state permits in Oregon to actually start construction.

“Local officials here are just getting suckered into thinking that it’s going to help them with their problem of getting natural gas to the market,” said Leslie Robinson, with Grand Valley Citizens Alliance. “The US market is flooded, and so the prices are really low.”

She argues private land owners in Oregon and Colorado are at a disadvantage.

“It’s not fair for ranchers in Oregon to have a pipeline through their backyard, so that Rifle can sell more natural gas,” Robinson said.

“Pipelines disturb natural habitats and disturb deer migration routes.”

And the project won’t go through without pushback.

“I know the federal government has approved this, but im sure there’s going to be a lawsuit to try to stop it,” Robinson said.