A Redlands neighborhood up in arms about a possible development around Riggs Hill. City of Grand Junction Planning Commissioners heard the project tonight.

The Magnus Court subdivision aims to put nearly 75 houses on almost 70 acres of land. Neighbors in the surrounding areas worry about traffic increases, seeing an additional 500 to 700 cars in the neighborhood every day. They also worry about drainage issues—the area has problems with flooding and they fear removing plant matter for construction will make matters worse. Ciavonne, Roberts & Associates represented these developers in the City Planning meeting; they highlighted innovative designs, the need for housing, and even the improving some of the trails on Riggs Hill.

"Just because it's allowable doesn't mean it's right for the community. We have kids here. It's nice that the kids get to get out and use their bicycles and run next door. She wouldn't be able to cross the street to see her friends if we had 700 extra cars by our house every day," says Naomi Rintoul who lives near proposed subdivision.

Commissioners approved the developer's plan 6 to 1 for the Magnus Court subdivision. The project now goes to City Council for the final say.