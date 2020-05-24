You may have seen or even heard some thunder, but not from the weather… the local Rolling Thunder motorcycle chapter took a “ride to remember.”

They say their 22 mile route is in remembrance of the 22 veteran and military suicides that happen every day. According to military.com, that number is about 20.

The event was held in response to AMVETS out of Washington DC who could not assemble this year’s ride due to covid-19 and other constraints.

They encouraged motorcyclists around the country do their part and organize rides locally.

“It’s also a way to honor those that are serving today that put their life on the line for the freedoms that we enjoy,” says organizer Glenn White.

The route stretched from the Harley-Davidson dealership in Grand Junction to the Vietnam War Memorial in Fruita.

