AARP Tax-Aide suspended due to COVID-19

A local group working to give back to the community in a practical way is pressing pause due to COVID-19.

AARP’s Tax Aide has suspended its free tax preparation program for now. They estimate that this suspension will affect around 200 local people a week. The two locations, Wells Fargo on Main and Wells Fargo on North, hope to reopen soon before Tax day on April 15.

“We’ve got germs that travel on our keyboard and mouse and the papers that we hand back and forth and things like that, so it’s all part of the big picture. This was a decision that was made way higher than our pay grade and we have to comply with that, but we’ll get back to doing the returns as quickly as we can, and try to continue to help as many people as we can,” says Gladys Kelher, AARP Tax-Aide District Coordinator.

AARP’s Tax Aide has a local number that you can call for the latest updates… the number is: 970-589-3789.

