Two acres of land have been torched after a fire took off Thursday night in Palisade off of 39 Road.

The Palisade Fire Department says that the fire was accidental and that no buildings were damaged. The Department also says that no injuries were reported.

Alongside Palisade Fire was the Orchard Mesa Fire Department and the Clifton Fire Protection District. Crews responded around 8:00 p.m., and took around three hours to put out.

The fire is still under investigation.